The Craig Family Vlog - Anaheim 1

The Craig Family: The big day has arrived– the first round of the 2023 Supercross season, Anaheim 1, went underway here at Angel Stadium. In a new year, with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna doing Supercross on a 450, Christian went in with a solid mindset but left discouraged. The most important part of all of this, we left safe and healthy! Next weekend is a different race, and now we can head into the week with a different mindset. Stay tuned to see behind the scenes action of the rest of the Supercross season!