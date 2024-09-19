The Craig Family Vlog | 2024 Fort Worth SMX The Craig Family Vlog | 2024 Fort Worth SMX Vital MX Play Again Related: SuperMotocross World Championship 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship Texas Motor Speedway Fort Worth Christian Craig Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 9/19/2024 6:31pm Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.