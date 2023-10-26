Courir Le Monde | A Maxime Renaux MXoN Short Film by Alpinestars

Alpinestars: "Motocross des Nations is always a special event. For Maxime Renaux, the 2023 running of the iconic event in his home nation of France was all the more special. Hear from the talented French star as he describes the feelings, pressures, and joys of leading his French team to victory at home in front of one of the largest motocross crowds ever assembled. Congratulations to Maxime and his teammates Tom Vialle and Romain Febvre on their incredible performances in taking home the Chamberlain trophy for Team France, we’re already looking forward to 2024 at the Matterley Basin circuit in the United Kingdom to do it all again. Created by Chad Murray and Thai Nguyen"