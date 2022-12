Beyond the Gate - The Wives of Justin Brayton and Ken Roczen Give Their Perspectives

Beyond the Gate - The Wives of Justin Brayton and Ken Roczen Give Their Perspectives Vital MX Play Again

Honda Racing: The sport of Supercross can be demanding on everyone involved, the riders partners are no different. Courtney Roczen and Paige Brayton are two respected women in motorsport and their husbands are champion Supercross and motocross racers. Courtney and Paige share some of their experiences with viewers and their respective husbands provide their perspective on things as well.