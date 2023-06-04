Behind The Bullet Season 2 Ep. 2 | Is Jeffrey Herlings Grand Prix Ready?

Red Bull: Jeffrey Herlings' iron will to win is as strong as ever, but after a season on the sidelines due to injury it will take a monumental team effort to exceed expectations at the opening round of the 2023 MXGP season.

Credit: Red Bull
