Behind The Bullet Season 2 Ep. 1 | Jeffrey Herlings’ Comeback Season Starts NOW

After an injury-filled 2022 that saw him unable to defend his MXGP title, Jeffrey Herlings is looking to prove that he still has the speed to win championships in 2023. Check out the first episode of Red Bull’s “Behind The Bullet” video series. 

Credit: Red Bull
