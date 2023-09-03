Behind The Bullet Season 2 Ep. 1 | Jeffrey Herlings’ Comeback Season Starts NOW Behind The Bullet Season 2 Ep. 1 | Jeffrey Herlings’ Comeback Season Starts NOW Vital MX Play Again After an injury-filled 2022 that saw him unable to defend his MXGP title, Jeffrey Herlings is looking to prove that he still has the speed to win championships in 2023. Check out the first episode of Red Bull’s “Behind The Bullet” video series. Credit: Red Bull Related: Jeffrey Herlings 2023 MXGP Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter GD2 3/9/2023 6:27am Share to Facebook Facebook Facebook Share to Twitter Twitter Twitter Related 0 comments Sort: Newest FirstOldest FirstPopular To post, please join, log in or connect to Vital using your Facebook profile Login with Facebook.