BAMTV | Still a Dirty Rider?!

BAMTV: Welcome back to BAMTV!! Follow along with us as we go to the Daytona Supercross, a week of training back home, and then head to Indianapolis. Daytona was a fun weekend with some ups and downs but we learned a lot! My bike has been dialed lately and makes riding so much fun. Millsaps Training Facility (MTF) built an epic new supercross track that I got to tear up during the week. Stoked I finally got to show off my true speed the last two weekends, that win is coming soon!