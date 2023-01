Justin Barcia: Follow along as we hit the biggest race of the year: Anaheim 1. It was a wild night with a crazy track, happy to get through OK and move onto the next one. The day after the race I met up with Mitch Ropelato to check out the mountain bike trails. He's a nut. I love it. It was a great time. The Tesla is only a rental by the way; if you leave a comment about it I will know you didn't read this.