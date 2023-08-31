Animated Track Map | 2023 SuperMotocross Playoff 2 at Chicagoland Speedway 1

Credit: SuperMotocross
1 comments

c50 images.jpeg 12 1661189482
Boomslang
1 hour ago

These hybrid tracks are way better than the conventional SX tracks and will provide better racing. I think this needs to be the future...move outta the tight stadiums.

