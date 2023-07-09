Animated Track Map | 2023 SuperMotocross Playoff 1 at zMAX Dragway (Charlotte Motor Speedway) 4

Credit: SuperMotocross
7 days ago

Bradshaw is from around there so you know it will be fast.

Did Bennick score enough points to enter?

7 days ago

There’s a lot of track out of sight like the Monster Cup at San Boyd…I wonder if the riders like those high speed areas or if they are more 1-lined.  If it is good passing are the fans missing out?  It makes it more super motocross to have a mx outdoor section like that like the name suggests.  The campers might get some spectator action there?