Animated Track Map | 2023 Los Angeles SuperMotocross 2

Check out the animated track map for the final playoff of this year's SuperMotocross Championship, which will be held at the LA Coliseum on September 23rd.

Credit: SuperMotocross
2 comments

boaz
2 hours ago

Track looks crazy.  Hopefully produces some good racing 

Falcon
2 hours ago

Blue arrow needs to sack up and quad that obstacle at 1:23 if he wants to win. 

