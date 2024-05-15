Adam Cianciarulo: "Wow, I couldn’t have asked for a better weekend to bring this chapter to an end. The support I’ve received from my friends, the fans, my competitors, and the industry as a whole has been overwhelming in the best way, and it means the world to my family and me. Thank you all for allowing me to be a small part of your lives over the years, it’s been an honor.

I look forward to living more outwardly—contributing to others, and this sport, to the best of my ability. Of course, I will keep you all updated as I chase new dreams and figure out what exactly I’m painting on this blank canvas in front of me."