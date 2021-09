bLU cRU wraps up an amazing championship season with newly crowned 450MX champ Dylan Ferrandis taking the title early and then winning the season finale to put his final stamp on an outstanding rookie 450-class season. Let’s take a look back at his hugely successful outdoor campaign for the Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing squad. Congrats to Dylan and the team for providing us all with one of the most thrilling seasons of racing we’ve seen in years!