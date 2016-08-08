XL Lagares 2021 Main Race Raw Recap | Hard Enduro World Championship

Britain’s Billy Bolt topped the podium at Extreme XL Lagares, round one of the FIM Hard Enduro World Championship.

In what was a shortened schedule of racing due to last-minute covid restrictions, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Billy Bolt picked up where he left off following Saturday’s qualifying to take the top step of the podium in Sunday’s Endurocross.

He was joined on the podium by Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler, with Bolt’s teammate Graham Jarvis completing the top three.

Following the announcement that Sunday’s originally planned Main Race was cancelled and the event could only continue behind closed doors at the Endurocross venue, following heavy overnight rain it was mutually agreed by the event organiser and the FIM that championship points would not be awarded at round one, but that racing would continue.

Fast out of the gate for Final 1, Husqvarna rider Bolt charged his way to victory, which he convincingly backed up in race two with another winning ride. Aiming for a hat trick of wins, an early crash in Final 3 derailed the Brit’s ambitions. But with the overall win still for the taking, he powered his way back to second to earn the top step of the podium.

Behind Bolt, the battle for the remainder of the podium was tight. Despite a bad opening final and a subsequent eighth-place finish, Lettenbichler began to find his rhythm as the day progressed. Second in Final 2, he then delivered his best with victory in Final 3, finishing as overall runner-up to Bolt.

Despite an uneasy qualification on Saturday, it was Graham Jarvis who produced one of the surprise performances of the day. Proving himself a model of consistency, a trio of fourth place results earned him third overall behind Bolt and Lettenbichler.

Sherco Factory Racing’s Wade Young was another rider to perform well in the Endurocross. Fast starting, he repeatedly placed at the sharp end of the results and thanks to a 4-3-5 scorecard earned fourth overall. Rounding out the top five was Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Alfredo Gomez.



Extreme XL Lagares Overall Result



Billy Bolt (Husqvarna) 57pts, 2. Manuel Lettenbichler (KTM) 45pts; 3. Graham Jarvis (Husqvarna) 39pts; 4. Wade Young (Sherco) 37pts; 5. Alfredo Gomez (Husqvarna) 35pts; 6. Dominik Olszowy (KTM) 31pts; 7. Teodor Kabakchiev (Husqvarna) 28pts; 8. Mario Roman (Sherco) 26pts; 9. Taddy Blazusiak (GASGAS) 17pts; 10. Kevin Gallas (GASGAS) 15pts