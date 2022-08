WSX Championship: As one of the longest standing off road racing teams in the world, the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy Team, lead by Craig Dack, is known for one thing; winning. With a staggering 38 national championships under their belt, the Dack lead operation will enter the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship with a wealth of experience, and will look to draw on that to propel them towards World Championship glory.