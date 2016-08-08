Winner Takes All | Behind the Bullet With Jeffrey Herlings EP12

Heading into the final two rounds of the 2021 MXGP season, Jeffrey Herlings sits three points behind the championship leader. It all comes down to a straight shootout to determine who will forever etch their name in the history books.

Behind the Bullet with Jeffrey Herlings gives a personal behind the scenes account of just what it takes to compete at the pinnacle of motocross. Experience all the highs and lows of a grueling MXGP season with a first row seat with one of the fastest riders on the planet.

Credit: Red Bull Motorspots
Related: Jeffrey Herlings MXGP
Jeffrey Herlings MXGP
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest