Wild Arenacross Championship Racing | AX Men EP 4

The SR75 World Racing Suzuki team are without doubt the most passionate team in the Power Maxed Arenacross paddock. SR75 team member Thomas Ramette has claimed the past three Arenacross UK titles, being the only man to successfully defend the crown. Can he do it again in 2018? We join the team in Belfast Northern Ireland as Ramette re-launches his campaign to secure the throne once again after a rough start to the 2018 tour.



