Webb, Sipes, and Bereman Sneak Into Indy Motor Speedway

Not even a mishap of the keys could keep Cooper Web, Ryan Sipes, and Tyler Bereman from letting themselves into Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a day full of speed. With the "Keys to the Track," these three made themselves feel right at home by riding on the bleachers, racing through tunnels, and flying over the iconic Yard Of Bricks. Do you too want to be key holders to the Indianapolis Speedway? Race on the same course these three rode on by playing the online game at RedBull.com/KeysToTheTrack. The person with the top score will win a once-in-a-lifetime motocross experience with Cooper Webb.