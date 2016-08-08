Watch Robbie Maddison Rip Through Urban India!

Australian FMX legend Robbie Maddison was given the task of delivering the latest Rajasthan Royals' jersey at their home ground, the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. With the package secured in his backpack, Robbie zipped past some of the most iconic locations in the city, like the Amer Fort, Patrika Gate and Jal Mahal Lake.

After weaving past obstacles and traffic at breakneck speed, Robbie was stopped at the Stadium gates by security guards. But he managed to dodge security and flew his FMX bike over barriers making his way to the cricket field the only way he knew how – from the roof!

The Red Bull athlete rode up the five-storey administration building at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, took a deep breath and performed what he described as "a world first" – he launched his bike off the building and onto the cricket field, where he successfully delivered the package to the Rajasthan Royals players.

"Jumping off the five-storey building at the arena was definitely challenging. It’s never really been done before on a motorcycle, so it's kind of like a world first," said Robbie.

The newly kitted Rajasthan Royals will begin their 2022 campaign on March 29.

