Tom Journet is the main lens man behind the cultural sensation Team Fried and he joins us for an epic podcast! I have been lucky enough to know Tommy Tenders for a long time and I have always wanted to have him on the podcast for a full 3 hour chat. I think Tommy is one of the most important figures in motocross at the moment and he hands down created the vibe for the summer of 2021 with his incredible content for not only Team Fried, but for the Pro Motocross series in general.