Video Highlights: 2022 Zink Ranch AMA National Enduro

National Enduro Series: Grant Baylor wrapped up the 2022 Kenda AMA National Enduro Series championship with one round remaining on the schedule after claiming a thrilling victory at this weekend’s Zink Ranch National Enduro in Sand Springs, Oklahoma, topping his brother, Am Pro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, by the narrowest of margins. It was the South Carolina rider’s second national enduro title in the last three years, and six in a row for the brothers combined. OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (GG)

2. Steward Baylor (Yam)

3. Josh Toth (KTM)

4. Ryder Lafferty (GG)

5. Ricky Russell (GG)

6. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

7. Thad DuVall (Hsq)

8. Jesse Ansley (KTM)

9. Evan Smith (Bet)

10. Jonathan Johnson (Bet)