Video Highlights: 2022 Rattlesnake AMA National Enduro

National Enduro Series: Steward Baylor got back on the winning track at this weekend’s Rattlesnake National Enduro, round five of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania. It was the AmPro Yamaha rider’s first win since opening the 2022 series with a victory at round one in Sumter, South Carolina.

Steward topped series point leader Coastal Racing GasGas’ Ryder Lafferty by 7 seconds to take today’s win. The South Carolina rider only won two of the six tests, but his performance in the rocky fifth test made the difference and allowed him to surpass Lafferty with one test remaining in the race.