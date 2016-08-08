Video Highlights: 2022 Muddobbers AMA National Enduro

National Enduro Series: REV Motorsports GasGas’ Grant Baylor claimed his fourth win of the series and third in a row at this weekend’s Muddobber’s National Enduro, round eight of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in Matthews, Indiana.

Grant won three of the six tests en route to a 35-second margin of victory over FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth, and backed it up by finishing second-fastest in the remaining three tests. Before the race, Grant admitted that the Muddobber’s course is one of his all-time favorites, although he didn’t get off to the best of starts.

“I went down once in the first test and came out of there five seconds behind Toth,” said Grant. “Then I went down again crossing a log in the second test and again in the third. I think those were my only tip-overs throughout the day, so after that, I won the rest of the tests and brought it home. I just kept it smooth and tried to keep it on two wheels after those first three tests.”

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (GG)

2. Josh Toth (KTM)

3. Ricky Russell (GG)

4. Steward Baylor (Yam)

5. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

6. Thad DuVall (Hsq)

7. Jesse Ansley (KTM)

8. Evan Smith (Bet)

9. Ben Nelko (Hon)

10. Ben Herrera (Kaw)