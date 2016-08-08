Video Highlights: 2022 Loose Moose AMA National Enduro

National Enduro Series: REV Motorsports GasGas’ Grant Baylor claimed his second win in a row and third of the season at this weekend’s Loose Moose National Enduro, round seven of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in Marquette, Michigan, topping his brother, Am Pro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, by just eight seconds for the victory.

Grant only won two tests on the day, tests two and three, but after finishing fifth in test one, his 3-2-3 finishes in the final three tests was just consistent enough to keep his older brother from stealing away the “W”.

“I started out a little slow,” admitted Grant. “I went down maybe ten turns into the first test; just hit a root. I wasn’t expecting it and just washed my wheels out from under me and it bent the bike up a little bit, but I to minimize the damage (Grant was fifth in test one). After that, I just put my head down and put in a solid run. I knew if I just kept it on two wheels I would be okay, so the rest of the day I just tried to keep it upright.”

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (GG)

2. Steward Baylor (Yam)

3. Ricky Russell (GG)

4. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

5. Josh Toth (KTM)

6. Ryder Lafferty (GG)

7. Jonathon Johnson (Bet)

8. Ben Nelko (Hon)

9. Evan Smith (Bet)

10. Brody Johnson (Hsq)