Video Highlights: 2022 Grassmann AMA National Enduro

National Enduro Series: Grant Baylor claimed his second win of the season with an impressive performance at this weekend’s rain-soaked Grassman National Enduro, round six of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in Chandlersville, Ohio. The REV Motorsports GasGas rider topped Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig DeLong by 51 seconds for the victory in an event that was shortened to five tests and 67 miles after off and on torrential rains muddied the hills and filled the creeks of the Chandlerville area.

Grant got off to a quick start by winning the first two tests, while DeLong put himself in good position after topping test number three. AmPro Yamaha’s Steward Baylor, who finished fourth, and fifth-place finisher FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth, won the final two tests.

With the victory, Grant took control of the series point lead with four rounds remaining on the schedule, however, the South Carolina rider almost threw it all away in the final test of the day.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Grant Baylor (GG)

2. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

3. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)

4. Steward Baylor (Yam)

5. Josh Toth (KTM)

6. Ryder Lafferty (GG)

7. Ricky Russell (GG)

8. Evan Smith (Bet)

9. Ben Nelko (Hon)

10. Thad DuVall (Hsq)