Video Highlights: 2022 Gobbler Getter AMA National Enduro

National Enduro Series: Enduro Engineering put up an $8000 Bounty for anyone who could win all six tests at this weekend’s Gobbler Getter National Enduro in Stanton, Alabama, a culmination of a year’s long “Bounty” program that was not collected on until the final round of the series. FMF/KTM’s Josh Toth was up to the task, and swept all six tests, dominating the race and collecting eight large.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Ricky Russell (GG)

3. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

4. Thad DuVall (Hsq)

5. Evan Smith (BET)

6. Ryder Lafferty (GG)

7. Grant Baylor (GG)

8. Jesse Ansley (KTM)

9. Jonathan Johnson (Bet)

10. Steve Nicholas (KTM)