Video Highlights: 2022 Dragon's Back AMA National Enduro

After a disappointing seventh-place finish at the opening round of the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series in Sumter, South Carolina, FMF/KTM’s Ben Kelley dominated the action at this weekend’s Dragon’s Back National Enduro, round two of the series in Arrington, Virginia.



Last year’s Dragon Back winner, Grant Baylor (REV Motorsports GasGas), won the opening test of the day before Kelley took control, winning the remaining five tests to outdistance Grant by over 44 seconds for the victory.



“Seventh at the first round and then first here at round two; I’m happy,” said Kelley. “I wasn’t really so prepared for the first round, but I still gave it my best and it was a seventh. So, I wasn’t too stoked on that. I’ve just been riding good lately and I rode the past two days in some tighter hard-pack trail, just trying to get better at these. I think that helped.”



OVERALL RESULTS



1. Ben Kelley (KTM)

2. Grant Baylor (GG)

3. Ryder Lafferty (GG)

4. Josh Toth (KTM)

5. Steward Baylor (Yam)

6. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

7. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)

8. Ben Nelko (Hon)

9. Evan Smith (Hsq)

10. Ricky Russell (GG)

