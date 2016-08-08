Video Highlights: 2021 Rattlesnake AMA National Enduro

Cross Fork, PA – Josh Toth claimed his second win in a row in AMA National Enduro competition with an impressive victory at this weekend’s Rattlesnake National Enduro in Cross Fork, Pennsylvania. The FMF/KTM rider won two of the six tests and beat out series point leader Steward Baylor (AmPro Yamaha) by just over 34 seconds for the “W”.

Toth finished fifth in the opening test, but picked up momentum as the day wore on, finishing third in test two, and second in test three, before winning tests four and five. A solid runner-up finish in the sixth and final test behind Steward was more than enough to seal the victory.

OVERALL RESULTS

1. Josh Toth (KTM)

2. Steward Baylor (Yam)

3. Ben Kelley (KTM)

4. Craig DeLong (Hsq)

5. Thorn Devlin (Bet)

6. Trevor Bollinger (Hsq)

7. Ryder Lafferty (Hsq)

8. Ricky Russell (GG)

9. Evan Smith (Hsq)

10. Jesse Ansley (KTM)