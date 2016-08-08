Monster Energy: The URBAN RIDER is Josh Hill. Watch our boy rip through an abandoned waterpark in Palm Springs on his fully electric bike.
GD2
7/1/2019 12:25 PM
Suns_PSD
7/1/2019 4:11 PM
Yikes!
TymeMoto
7/1/2019 2:55 PM
Wow, this is insane. Josh Hill is fearless.
theycallmeebryan
7/1/2019 1:01 PM
That was so rad. Long live Alta Motors.
Suns_PSD
7/1/2019 4:11 PM
Yikes!
TymeMoto
7/1/2019 2:55 PM
Wow, this is insane. Josh Hill is fearless.
theycallmeebryan
7/1/2019 1:01 PM
That was so rad. Long live Alta Motors.