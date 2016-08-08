FXR is a leading manufacturer of premium racewear for the power sports industry.

The passion for racing is the driving force to create products that provide the best user experience.



“Our new 2020 collection showcases our expanding portfolio of MX gear, engineered to provide superior comfort and durability. From our Snocross roots to our impact in supercross, we have evolved into a larger global company with teams and athletes across the world. Our expanding line of racewear and collaborations with 6D is a testament to building products that get the job done on the track.” Andy White – FXR MX Brand Manager