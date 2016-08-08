Two-Three: Chase Sexton - Episode 1

Monster Energy: In Episode 1, get an inside look at Sexton’s performance at Red Bud MX raceway in Buchanan, Michigan for Round 4 of the 2021 Pro Motocross season. The documentary introduces key members of Sexton’s support team, including chiropractor Dr. G and mechanic Jade Dungey.

The building continues right after Race Day, as Sexton heads home to Clermont, Florida, to regroup. In conversation with coach and father Keir Sexton, the video showcases the impressive trophy collection and memorabilia from a milestone-heavy career. Keir Sexton also introduces key motorbikes from his son’s achievements, including national and Supercross championship machines.