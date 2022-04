Lining up with the best Supercross riders in the world for the first time, is just the easy part. This documentary short film displays Marchbanks and his journey to the 450 class. Daytona Supercross is known for being a unique race and this statement stands true for what Garrett experiences there.



From director Chad Murray featuring Garrett Marchbanks, FXR Racing presents "Turning of the Tide" a documentary short film.