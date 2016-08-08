Tribe Called X: Episode 1 - Is Living Motocross FULL-TIME Crazy? | vurbmoto

vurbmoto: Some motocross enthusiasts just love to shred. Some are weekend warriors and race occasionally. Some chase the dream to an extent. But there are a collective bunch across the world that throw every single ounce of desire, passion, love, effort and money to chasing ultimate stardom. From selling their homes and living at training facilities, to chasing the biggest amateur motocross races around the country, these families sacrifice everything within their being to stand atop the podium.

One of the pinnacle training facilities in our sport is the Moto X Compound in Culloden, GA. It's home to former professional factory racer, Matt Walker, along with dozens and dozens of full-time racers that live and breath motocross year-round. Drew Adams, and his mom and dad, are part of that list, and one question we went there to answer... Are they crazy for going ALL IN? We reckon they do an amazing job answering that question themselves.

