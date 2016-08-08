Transforming Electric Alta Redshift into Custom Stunt Supermoto Hybrid

In his latest (and quietest) project yet, AC93 tackles the Alta Redshift in preparation for a ride through the Corning Museum of Glass in New York. In probably his most customized build yet, Aaron Colton fabricates the casual electric enduro into a silent stunt weapon as one of the first custom electric stunt motorcycles ever made. He then becomes a figurative “bull in a china shop” as he shows off his bike control, carefully picking his way through the glass exhibit.