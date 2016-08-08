Tony Cairoli’s Final Pro Race - 2022 Motocross of Nations | KTM

KTM: Signing off from a legendary 19-year racing career that brought nine FIM World Motocross Championships and 94 Grand Prix victories, Tony Cairoli lined up for his final professional race at the 2022 FIM Motocross of Nations.

Representing Team Italy, Cairoli helped his home nation to fourth overall at the prestigious event, narrowly missing out on an overall podium result in what was an exciting end to a remarkable career.

With his professional racing days now over, Cairoli looks forward to an exciting new challenge in 2023. Stay tuned for more.