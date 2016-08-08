Tom Vialle - Heading to America

KTM: Four seasons, two MX2 World Championship titles, 24 GP wins, and 46 podiums. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle has undoubtedly been the most successful MX2 racer in recent years but now the young Frenchman moves on to the next exciting chapter of his career.

For 2023, Tom is ready to race under the bright lights of the AMA Supercross series before a summer of racing Pro Motocross aboard his familiar and potent KTM 250 SX-F. Thanks for everything, Tom, and good luck for 2023 and beyond.