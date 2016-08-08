Tom Vialle – 2022 MX2 World Champion | KTM

KTM: Overcoming the tragic passing of his teammate Rene Hofer, dealing with injury and a super-short off-season, together with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Tom Vialle battled his way through the 2022 FIM MX2 World Championship to end the year as a deserved world champion. Meticulously developing the latest generation KTM 250 SX-F, after a steady start to the series Tom found his winning form and entered the final event of the 18-round 2022 MXGP championship needing to do just one thing – win the GP to win the title! Going 1-1 at the thrilling season finale in Turkey, Tom Vialle secured his second MX2 World Championship title, handing KTM and their new generation KTM SX machinery their very first FIM gold medal.

Credit: KTM
