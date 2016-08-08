Tom Vialle – 2022 MX2 World Champion | KTM

KTM: Overcoming the tragic passing of his teammate Rene Hofer, dealing with injury and a super-short off-season, together with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Tom Vialle battled his way through the 2022 FIM MX2 World Championship to end the year as a deserved world champion. Meticulously developing the latest generation KTM 250 SX-F, after a steady start to the series Tom found his winning form and entered the final event of the 18-round 2022 MXGP championship needing to do just one thing – win the GP to win the title! Going 1-1 at the thrilling season finale in Turkey, Tom Vialle secured his second MX2 World Championship title, handing KTM and their new generation KTM SX machinery their very first FIM gold medal.