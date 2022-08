vurbmoto: Farming by night and ripping up motocross tracks by day? This is 24 hours in the life of Chase Sexton. Well actually, farming might be a stretch and track work might not be his specialty, but Chase Sexton knows how to shred a dirt bike that's for sure. Byron Downen's private track in Kirkland, IL was no exception. So press play and enjoy a nice little compilation of shredding from the number 486 Yamaha!