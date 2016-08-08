MXPTV: Raw footage of then rookie Justin Barcia testing his GEICO Honda at Blue Diamond MX Park in New Castle, Delaware in August of 2009 between rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.
GD2
11/26/2018 6:20 AM
devindavisphoto
11/26/2018 1:19 PM
It's amazing how with the evolution of Instagram that every novice in America has an Instagram edit of them looking even gnarlier than Barcia does in this video, but when this came out it was so gnarly and so flashy that everyone wet their pants. There's something nostalgic about this video that'll never get old, though
selous scout
11/26/2018 9:42 AM
Saw Justin there on a 80 from Honda East , can't remember the Year but the spectators were going wild the kid was flying.
Joe512
11/26/2018 9:30 AM
RIP blue diamond
Michael Scott
11/26/2018 7:24 AM
Ahhh, back when a Shoei lid, Fox gear, and Gaerne boots was an acceptable kit
devindavisphoto
11/26/2018 1:19 PM
It's amazing how with the evolution of Instagram that every novice in America has an Instagram edit of them looking even gnarlier than Barcia does in this video, but when this came out it was so gnarly and so flashy that everyone wet their pants. There's something nostalgic about this video that'll never get old, though
selous scout
11/26/2018 9:42 AM
Saw Justin there on a 80 from Honda East , can't remember the Year but the spectators were going wild the kid was flying.
Joe512
11/26/2018 9:30 AM
RIP blue diamond
Michael Scott
11/26/2018 7:24 AM
Ahhh, back when a Shoei lid, Fox gear, and Gaerne boots was an acceptable kit