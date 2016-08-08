Throwback RAW: Justin Barcia - Blue Diamond in 2009 4

MXPTV: Raw footage of then rookie Justin Barcia testing his GEICO Honda at Blue Diamond MX Park in New Castle, Delaware in August of 2009 between rounds of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross.

Credit: MXPTV
Related: Justin Barcia RAW
Justin Barcia RAW
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

4 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest