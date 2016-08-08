Throwback: MOTO 2 - The Movie

Echoboom Sports: Released in 2009, "MOTO: The Movie" was the first film to truly showcase the complete spectrum of dirt bike riding and racing. No MX movie had ever captured so many of the world’s most progressive riders doing what they do best. From Supercross to Big Mountain Freeriding, Off-road, Woods, Trials, European Extreme Enduro, and Motocross... "MOTO The Movie" delivered! Our formula for the production of "MOTO 2" is simple: instill unrivaled dedication and passion to yield the most progressive MX film of all-time! Along with the most technologically advanced cinematic tools available, we’re working with the biggest names in the sport in the most epic of locations to deliver the next evolution of moto films!