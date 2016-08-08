This video never gets old. Watch James Stewart as he puts down some laps at the JS7 compound way back in 2015.
GD2
9/24/2018 9:20 AM
BAD10
9/24/2018 4:51 PM
Damn that guy was the baddest ever on a bike! Can anybody else from today match those skills? Sad to think that most likely we will never see him demonstrate that level again.
