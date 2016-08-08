Throwback: 2019 Red Bull Straight Rhythm Full Event

Red Bull: Red Bull Straight Rhythm is an evolution of the sport of supercross, where riders race dirt bikes head-to-head on an ½ mile “unwound” straight track with no turns.

The event has built off of that premise and transformed into a celebration of years gone by, with riders racing 20 year-old two-stroke dirt bikes and donning vintage-inspired gear. As it takes place at the end of the supercross/motocross race calendar with no race series points at stake, the event is just a great time – for riders and spectators alike.Held at Fairplex in Pomona, Ca, the event featured only two-stroke motorcycles – older technology machines that have a fervent fanbase even though they are no longer used in professional racing.

In addition, a special one-off exhibition race featured action sports hero Travis Pastrana racing Tyler Bowers on massive 500cc bikes. Pastrana, true to form, couldn’t help himself from throwing backflips on every run of the race.

Once the dust settled, it was Ken Roczen, who was perfect throughout the night - never losing a matchup, taking the 250cc title.

In the 125cc class, Joey Crown lived up to his name, racing his way to the top step of the podium and in the most anticipated and exciting match of the night, Tyler Bowers edged out Travis Pastrana in the Maxxis 500cc Showdown.

Maxxis 500cc Showdown

1. Tyler Bowers

2. Travis Pastrana

250 Class Results

1. Ken Roczen

2. Brandon Hartranft

3. Josh Hansen

125 Class Results

1. Joey Crown

2. Michael Leib

3. AJ Catanzaro