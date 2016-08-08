Throwback: 2012 Vurb Original | Chad Reed & Dean Wilson

vurbmoto: During the Reed Platinum shoot, we obviously acquired more footage than we could ever know what to do with - so here's another look at Chad's Dade City Paradise. Although Dean has since signed with Monster Energy Pro Circuit and will be back aboard the 250, we couldn't help but show some bonus footage of him on the big bike. All in all, we here at Vurb hope you enjoy yet another look at some of the amazing footage we were able to capture that day. Again, thanks to the Reed family and Motosport.com for making this possible.

Credit: vurbmoto
Related: Chad Reed Dean Wilson Throwback VurbMoto
Chad Reed Dean Wilson Throwback VurbMoto
Edit Tags Done
Create New Tag
Edit Tags Done

Related

0 comments
Show More Comment(s) / Leave a Comment

The Latest