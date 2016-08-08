"They didn't fail because they had a bad product." Stark Future CEO on ALTAS demise - Gypsy Tales

When Alta Motorcycles went out of business Anton Wass saw an opening in the market. We asked him what he thinks lead to the failure of Alta and how will the Stark Future project be different.



Anton Wass is the CEO and co-founder of the exciting new Stark Future electric motorcycle company. Since their launch only a few months ago, the Stark Varg has received 5,000 orders and has become the highest selling dirt-bike model seemingly overnight. We talk about Antons history in business, the genesis of the Stark project, racing, an electric future and how a lack of sustainability is hampering the motorcycle industry. This is the debut podcast for our new European studio, so we hope to be bringing you more great content going forwards!