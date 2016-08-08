Their story, our mission: Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP 2020

Between them the three 2020 Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP Team riders, Jeremy Seewer, Gautier Paulin and Arnaud Tonus have more than 95 Grand Prix podium appearances, more than 35 Grand Prix race wins and 18 Grand Prix victories. While these statistics are impressive, each of the three riders head into the 2020 season with only one goal; to fight for the MXGP World Championship title.



How hard has it been for the likes of Tonus who took a full 12 months off the bike to recover from a double shoulder re-construction? Or for Paulin who battled the ‘Factory’ riders in 2019 despite being on a satellite team, or for Jeremy Seewer who has been the ‘next best’ with three silver medals, but still no gold? What has it taken to come this far, and what will it take to go further? We asked them and they told us.