'The Zone' or to give it its full name, the zone of optimal functioning, is an altered state of consciousness where an athlete is totally at one with the rhythms and dynamics of performance. But how do Yamaha's motocross racers like MXGP stars Jeremy Seewer, Maxime Renaux and WMX legend Nancy van de Ven achieve this altered state of consciousness; how do they get into the zone? We followed the three riders at the recent MXGP of Lombardia in Mantova to find out!