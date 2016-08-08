We have found what might well be the world's rarest 500cc 2 Stroke Dirt Bike, and we got to take it for a ride!

This super-rare Suzuki RM500 LC is a genuine one of a kind bike. This thing is so special that Motocross experts from around the globe don't even know that it exists! So we feel very lucky and very privileged to take this priceless specimen for a spin...



Suzuki were once kings of the 500cc Open class, but during the 80's their attention shifted to the smaller 250cc and 125cc classes. This meant that their big bore MX machines stopped evolving and they slowly fell behind the competition. 1984 would be Suzuki's final year in the Open class, the standard RM was an air-cooled machine, but in an attempt to rival the completion at the Grand Prix level Jan Geboers, Harry Everts and co developed this very special liquid-cooled Suzuki RM500.