S-X Open Supercross: Chad Reed will ride a JGR Suzuki RM-Z450 in this year’s Monster Energy S-X Open International Supercross FIM Oceania Championship vowing to put it all on the line to win the championship in 2018.



The two-time world champion from Kuri Kuri NSW says winning the AUS-X Open Sydney and the S-X Open Auckland is what he needs to cement a place in the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2019.