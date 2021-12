Jett travels to Texas for the Grand Prix of the Americas to rip minis with multi-time MotoGP world champ Marc Marquez. Jett ditches the MX gear for leathers, and the dirt for asphalt as he and Marc duke it out, where Jett makes a deal with Marc to give him a donut on the podium if he wins the GP.



PREVIOUS EPISODE, WATCH LINK: https://win.gs/31xRe6o