There's no replacement for displacement, so naturally you can imagine that a 150 adds something you just can't quite get from a standard 125. Then modify it...and you have an even bigger level of fun.

A modded 150 is a fun toy and although it's still not a 250F down low...in the right hands, with some good RPM control, it's just as good as stock or lightly modded four stroke. If things are kept up in the right spot, it clears obstacles just as well as but the light weight makes you feel like Superman. The latest iteration of the 150 SX is a bore only engine, unlike the prior version being stroked and bored over a 125 SX. This latest version is good when stock, but it has a noticeable power characteristic difference from its little brother. It has better bottom end, with the ability to chug a bit like a four stroke, but doesn't pull as cleanly at the top of the range as the 125 SX. It just takes a bit longer to get the RPMs but with the mods from Lynk's we noticed the bike had a bit more punch as it hit the powerband and climbed through the RPMs more vigorously, like the 125 would. Together this made for a darn fun bike, as it takes the stock chug the 150 is capable of but adds in the snap of the 125...albeit within even more pull and strength.

Suspension on a 125...or 150 in this case, are somewhat easier to setup than four strokes. At least in the fork department, due to the lack of engine braking. Now where things can get tricky is getting a proper shock setup that keeps the optimal amount of traction as the two stroke creates more of a hit. RaceTech took the stock AER48, which replaced the original 4CS, then stiffened it for a more aggressive riding style and a slightly higher weight than the stock setup was for. With the setup change the biggest difference was driving deeper into corners, when heavy braking was needed it had more holdup and gave out more confidence to push the little pinger to the limits. This was done while still keeping plenty of comfort, but adding an overall more aggressive setting that we needed.

Shock wise, RaceTech improved the rebound control and damping, keeping the shock better planted under acceleration and moving forward. As we mentioned above, two strokes with their large hit can really benefit from a proper rear end setting that can assist in controlling the energy. Beyond that, the overall setting matched what was done to the forks in the sense it was more aggressive but kept enough comfort to keep our little 150 fun. Meaning we felt comfortable on the bike, without getting "beat up" lap-to-lap, but also wanted to push the bike harder than the stock setup.