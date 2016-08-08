Click photo to change size and caption
Our main test rider for the day, Zach Peddie, was blown away by the modded KTM 150 SX. We literally ran out of fuel between the bike and our gas can, as we couldn't get him off the track. Between the engine upgrades, suspension updates from RaceTech and the overall finish of the bike...Peddie was turning better times around Milestone than he does on his personal, near stock CRF250R.
Lynks Racing www.lynksracing.com 802-475-2428
Head and cylinder modification
Vertex Pistons www.vertexpistons.com 515-270-2302
Pro Replica Piston kit (ring, pin and clips)
Uni Filter www.unifilter.com 714-535-6933
Two-Stage air filter
Hinson Clutch www.hinsonracing.com 909-946-2942
Fibers, steels and springs clutch kit
Clutch cover
FMF Racing www.fmfracing.com 310-631-4363
Factory Fatty exhaust (non-chrome)
Shorty silencer
Race Tech www.racetech.com 951-279-6655
Re-valve and set up of AER48 forks and shock with Gold Valves
Renthal www.renthal.com 877-736-8425
604 Fat bars
Ultra racky grips
Dunlop Tire www.dunlopmotorcycle.com 800-845-8378
MX3S front 80/100-21
MX3S rear 100/90-19
Supersprox www.supersproxusa.com 800-328-5454
Aluminum rear sprocket
Front Sprocket
Motocross chain
DeCal Works www.decalmx.com 815-784-4000
Semi-Custom Graphics kit
Pre-printed number plates backgrounds
Moto Seat www.motoseat.com 951-258-5229
Custom ribbed seat cover
Works Connection www.worksconnection.com 888-224-8718
Front and rear brake master cylinder caps
Rotating mounts for front brake and clutch perch
San Diego Powder Coating www.sandiegopowdercoating.com 619-956-0987
Sandblasting, powder coated orange with superdurable clear, and “race prep masking"
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants www.klotzlube.com 800-242-2489
R-50 Two-Stroke Pre-Mix
TM Designs www.tmdesignworks.com541-772-4161
Rear Chain Guide
Chain slider
CV4 www.cv4.net 800-874-1223
Carburetor vent hose kit in orange
High temperature radiator cap
Radiator hose kit with Y-eliminator in orange
Cycra Racing www.cycraracing.com
Full powerflow plastic kit in orange
IMS www.imsproducts.com 800-237-9906
Overflow catch can inside the frame
Scar www.scar-racing.com215-258-5124
Titanium footpegs
VP Fuel www.vpracingfuels.com 210.635.7744
VP C12 fuel
Tusk Off road www.tuskoffroad.com800-336-5437
270mm oversized front rotor with adaptor bracket
Rear brake rotor
Complete wheel set with orange hubs
burn1986
1/27/2018 3:01 PM
It’s too bad that KTM went to the big bore 125 cylinder instead of the actual 144 engine it used to have.It’s still badass, but is just a big bore. Looks like fun though!
Harv379
1/27/2018 2:25 PM
Dang that kid rips, looks like a fun bike! I've always wanted to try a 150.
Jmicmoto13
1/27/2018 10:46 AM
What a solid bike. Great write up and test.